Pakistan is planning Artificial Intelligence-driven (AI-driven) governance with the development of a new digital platform designed to improve coordination, transparency, and oversight across federal ministries.

The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Pakistan, Ahad Cheema has chaired a meeting to review the Prime Minister’s Office System (PMOS), an innovative AI-powered platform designed to strengthen governance, enhance coordination, and improve monitoring of government initiatives across ministries and departments.

The meeting was attended by Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Chairman Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) Sohail Munir, and senior officers of the Prime Minister’s Office.

On this occasion, officials from the PDA presented a comprehensive demonstration of the PMOS. They said that the AI-powered PMOS platform would connect all federal ministries with the PM office through a centralized digital system.

Through the system, the real-time monitoring of tasks, projects, and milestones confirms better transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the government operations.

The meeting was also briefed that orders issued by the PM office would be communicated instantly to the relevant ministries and departments through the platform. The system will also facilitate instant progress tracking and performance monitoring, allowing decision-makers to remain updated on the status of key assignments and initiatives.

According to the PDA officials, one of the key features of PMOS is an automated alert mechanism, which highlights overdue tasks through pop-up notifications on the accounts of Federal Secretaries and other concerned officials.

Officials believe that this feature could help improve accountability and ensure faster implementation of government decisions.

The meeting was also briefed on a sovereign AI-based GPT-powered research system developed by the PDA. The tool has been designed to assist internal research by utilizing previous directives, decisions, and official orders, enabling faster access to institutional knowledge and informed decision-making.

official informed that the GPT system will also act as a virtual assistant for government officers, with a proper understanding of official procedures and workflows. It will be capable of assisting and finishing official tasks assigned by officers through the use of AI, thus enhancing productivity, efficiency, and service delivery across the government departments.

The federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Pakistan, Ahad Cheema has appreciated the PDA in developing the PMOS and directed the stakeholders to further improve the system to ensure maximum effectiveness before its implementation.

The meeting was concluded with a commitment to leverage digital technologies and AI to support governance, improve service delivery, and promote a more responsive and accountable government framework.