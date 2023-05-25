Pakistan intends to complete Iran gas pipeline project: Musadik

KARACHI: Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said Pakistan intends to complete the gas pipeline project with Iran, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Musadik Malik speaking here said that consultations ongoing over completion of the gas pipeline with Iran.

“There are international sanctions over Iran. Pakistan will take decision after reviewing the matter,” he said.

Minister said that Pakistan has already been engaged in trade with Iran in the border system. It also buying 100-megawatt electricity from Iran in border trade, he said.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Foreign Office in a recent statement said that the country is committed to complete the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project. There were some issues regarding completion of the project for which both countries were engaged in talks, FO spokesperson said.

Petroleum Minister also said that Pakistan’s refinery policy has been devised and will be approved by the prime minister soon.

“A mega investment of 10 billion dollars arriving in Pakistan soon, the prime minister will inaugurate a US$ 10 billion investment project,” he said.

“We have purchased 20 percent oil from Russia to meet the national requirement,” minister said.

A direct shipping service being launched between Pakistan and Russia first time signalling a shift in bilateral trade between the two countries.

Inaugural ceremony of direct containerized shipping service between Karachi and Saint Petersburg ports held at a hotel here today, attended by Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik and Russian officials.