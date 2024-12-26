The Real Story of Pakistan’s Internet Speed: Myths, Challenges, and Facts

Today, internet speed is one of the most substantial metrics against which the progress of a technological nation is tested. The credibility of the internet speed performance in Pakistan has, in recent months, been brought under scrutiny by the misinformed public, suggesting that local authorities have intentionally throttled it. Nevertheless, a deep dive into the facts at hand, buttressed by Speedtest by Ookla’s data, dismisses these myths and outlines the real issues weighing down internet speeds in the country.

The Role of Ookla and Its Findings

Speedtest.net, which Ookla brought to life, has become a go-to spot for checking how fast your internet is. Picture this: since they started back in 2006, they’ve run a whopping 52.3 billion tests! And it’s not just in one or two places – we’re talking over 200 countries. Whether you’re curious about how quickly you can download stuff, how fast you can send it back up, or how long it takes for your clicks to make something happen (that’s latency for you), Speedtest.net has been there to shed some light on it all. Its Speedtest Global Index ranks countries based on these parameters, offering a snapshot of their internet capabilities.

As of February 2024, Pakistan’s rankings on Ookla’s index are less than flattering. The country is positioned 100th globally for mobile internet and 141st for broadband, reflecting a slight decline from 2023 rankings of 97th and 139th, respectively. These rankings have fueled speculation and criticism, often exaggerated into allegations of intentional internet speed reductions by Pakistani authorities.

Unveiling the Propaganda

The claim that Pakistan’s internet is deliberately slowed down is not only baseless but also overlooks critical technical realities. A significant factor contributing to internet slowdowns in Pakistan is the recurrent issue with international submarine cables. In 2024, faults in two major cables—AAE-1 and SMW-4—disrupted services nationwide. These submarine cables, which connect Pakistan to the global internet infrastructure, are managed by international entities, not local operators. Consequently, blaming domestic authorities for such disruptions is both unfair and inaccurate.

Contextualizing Ookla’s Findings

Though the rankings of Ookla might tell an almost gloomy story, going further into the data tells a very different story about steps made on Pakistan’s internet infrastructure. While the mobile download speeds during 2023 and 2024 saw an increase of 20.89 Mbps to 28.08 Mbps and upload speeds 8.61 to 11.41 Mbps, broadband showed a rise in download speeds from 15.53 Mbps to 25.91 Mbps and an increase in upload speeds from 15.47 Mbps to 26.18 Mbps. Nevertheless, looking at these improvements, it becomes clear that they are positive steps toward the development of the network, even when viewed in contrast to rankings from other international comparisons.

Limitations of Speed test Data

It is essential to recognize the inherent limitations of Ookla’s speed tests. Most of its testing servers are located far from Pakistan, leading to slower download speeds and higher latency due to longer data routes. Moreover, various influences regulate speed test results, which include device type, quality of employing a wifi or cellular network and perhaps the type of browser or app chosen for the test. Congestion on the network during peak hours causes the test results to be unreliable indications of actual internet performance; thus, they cannot gauge accurately the performance of the internet.

The HTTP GET and PUT methods employed in speed tests provide only a temporary snapshot of network capabilities. They fail to account for the overall bandwidth capacity or the consistency of internet performance over extended periods. Thus, while useful, speed test results should be interpreted with caution and not taken as the sole indicator of a country’s internet quality.

Hope on the Horizon: New Submarine Cables

Pakistan is designing international submarine cables to improve connectivity. This new cable will provide a much better service for Pakistan, according to PTA. Spreading through 45,000 kilometers and connecting 46 locations in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, the 2Africa submarine cable project is being worked upon by the PTA and Transworld Associates. It will likely become functional starting in Q4 2025. With these advancements, we can really expect to ease some of the current bottlenecks. It should, in turn, give a nice boost to the internet capabilities across Pakistan.

Dispelling Misconceptions and Moving Forward

The story that’s been going around about Pakistan intentionally slowing down the internet is distracting us from the real picture. Sure, Pakistan’s telecom scene isn’t perfect and there’s definitely room to get better. But let’s not ignore the fact that internet speeds have gotten faster and the whole setup has seen some real upgrades. Instead of spreading rumors that don’t hold water, we should be tackling the actual problems. Like, for instance, the country’s still hanging onto some pretty old undersea cables, and it could seriously use more local servers that are up to snuff, but it won’t get too long to fix this.

As Pakistan strides towards a brighter digital era, it’s really important for everyone involved—like the government folks aka policymakers, companies providing internet services, and everyday people like you and me—to sit down and have real talks about what’s going on. We’ve got to wrap our heads around the tricky bits of getting everyone online, like the tech stuff and the planning it takes to make it happen. By getting a good handle on these issues, we can have better conversations that actually help move things forward for the country’s tech scene.

In end, while Pakistan’s current internet performance may not be exemplary, the progress made and the plans in motion signal a brighter future. Dispelling propaganda and focusing on solutions will pave the way for a more connected and technologically advanced Pakistan.