ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the printing of barcodes on medicine packaging as part of a new track-and-trace system aimed at eliminating counterfeit and substandard drugs from the market.

The new verification mechanism will enable consumers to check the authenticity of medicines digitally and access verified information about the products they purchase.

Federal Minister for National Health Services Syed Mustafa Kamal said the cabinet had formally approved the implementation of the track-and-trace system through amendments to the Drug Labelling and Packing Rules, 1978.

Calling the move a historic step towards eliminating fake medicines in Pakistan, the minister said consumers would be able to independently verify medicines through the barcode printed on each package.

“The barcode system will help identify and eliminate counterfeit and substandard medicines while allowing consumers to access authentic information regarding a drug’s expiry date, usage instructions and price,” Kamal said.

Under the new regulations, pharmaceutical manufacturers and importers will be required to print two-dimensional (2D) barcodes and serialization data on medicine packaging.

The minister said the initiative would strengthen the country’s pharmaceutical supply chain and improve transparency across the sector.

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He added that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) would implement the modern digital system nationwide, replacing conventional monitoring methods with advanced technology-based oversight.

“The implementation of the track-and-trace system will create a strong and effective barrier against counterfeit medicines and help protect public health, lives and consumer confidence,” he said.

Kamal said the government was modernising the country’s healthcare and pharmaceutical systems, adding that Pakistan would emerge as one of the leading countries in the region in adopting advanced regulatory technologies.

DRAP is expected to issue technical guidelines for the pharmaceutical industry in the coming weeks to facilitate implementation of the barcode system. Consultative meetings with relevant stakeholders have already been held, according to the minister.