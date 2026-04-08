Pakistan unveils big relief for Hajj 2026 pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has announced a major initiative for Hajj 2026 pilgrims, introducing a one-window operation aimed at simplifying the pre-departure process.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony of Pakistan has said all essential procedures, including training, vaccination, documentation, and travel arrangements for pilgrims of Hajj 2026, will now be completed under one roof, often within a single day.

Officials said that the move is designed to reduce both the time and cost burden on Hajj pilgrims.

Under the new system, around 119,000 Hajj pilgrims will receive a range of services at designated Hajj camps. These include mandatory vaccinations, training sessions, visa processing, air tickets, identification locket issuance, baggage tagging, and basic medical preparations.

The second phase of the Hajj 2026 operation is set to begin this week on Wednesday, with camps becoming operational in 10 major cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Sukkur, and Rahim Yar Khan.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs of Pakistan, Umar Butt, said that vaccination schedules and training details have been uploaded to the Pak Hajj App.

Pilgrims have been advised to bring their original national identity card and a computerised bank receipt with a photograph while visiting Hajj camps.