Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has welcomed Meta’s initiative to train 1,000 Pakistani small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in digital business and artificial intelligence (AI), while inviting the company to engage with Pakistan’s digital economy agenda.

The Minister expressed these views during a meeting with a Meta delegation led by Ms. Tehara Punchihewa, Asia-Pacific Public Policy, and Ms. Vivian Liang, Policy Programs Manager, Asia-Pacific.

The Meta delegation presented its Small Business Growth Academy, a program that will train 1,000 SMEs across Pakistan between August and November 2026 on Meta’s digital platforms, AI-powered business tools and online marketing strategies. The program will be implemented by local partner AtomCamp across Pakistan, with participation offered free of cost.

The delegation shared that the program aims to improve digital skills, expand market access, and support women entrepreneurs and businesses in smaller cities through both physical and online training sessions.

Welcoming the initiative, Jam Kamal Khan said the Government is placing digitization at the centre of its reform agenda, with digital transformation being pursued across ministries and public institutions to improve governance, service delivery and economic competitiveness.

The Minister informed the delegation that Pakistan is currently finalizing a comprehensive E-Commerce Policy while broader work on an Artificial Intelligence Policy is also underway to promote innovation, entrepreneurship and technology-driven economic growth.

He emphasized that artificial intelligence should not only be viewed as a conversational tool but as a technology capable of improving policy analysis, data-driven decision-making, business intelligence and public sector efficiency.

Highlighting the Ministry of Commerce’s priorities, Jam Kamal Khan said Pakistan is increasingly focusing on digital trade, e-commerce and the use of technology to expand exports, improve market intelligence and strengthen engagement with international markets through its trade missions abroad.

The minister noted that Pakistan’s young population, expanding smartphone penetration and rapidly growing digital economy present significant opportunities for technology companies to partner with the Government in building digital skills and enabling entrepreneurs to benefit from online platforms.

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He observed that many Pakistani businesses have entered the digital marketplace but require greater awareness and practical training to effectively utilize AI, social media platforms and digital tools for business growth and exports.

Jam Kamal Khan encouraged Meta to engage closely with the Directorate General of Trade Organizations (DGTO), chambers of commerce, trade associations, business organizations and other relevant stakeholders to maximize the outreach and impact of the SME training program. He assured the delegation that the Ministry of Commerce would facilitate introductions and institutional linkages across Pakistan’s business community.

The Pakistan minister also invited Meta to maintain regular engagement with the Ministry and explore areas of shared interest including digital skills, SME capacity building, and digital literacy. He noted that Pakistan has already initiated digital partnerships with leading global technology companies, including Alibaba and Google, and welcomes further engagement with Meta to support the country’s digital economy.

The Meta delegation thanked the Minister for his support of the Small Business Growth Academy and welcomed the opportunity to connect with DGTO and business stakeholders to expand the program’s reach.