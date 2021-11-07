Pakistan, Iran agree on barter trade in rice: Abdul Razak Dawood

TEHRAN: Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Sunday announced the conclusion of the Joint Trade Committee meeting of Pakistan and Iran.

In his tweet, Abdul Razak Dawood said, he is happy to announce the conclusion of the meeting of Joint Trade Committee today between Pakistan and Iran, in which both the countries have agreed on Barter trade-in Rice, construction of Border Markets, movement of Pakistani trucks under TIR and Customs cooperation.

“These measures will not only increase our exports, but they will also enhance trade and connectivity within the region.”

I’m happy to announce that at the conclusion of meeting of Joint Trade Committee today, Pakistan 🇵🇰 and Iran 🇮🇷 have a agreed on Barter trade in Rice, construction of Border Markets, movement of Pakistani trucks under TIR and Customs cooperation. pic.twitter.com/dRwMq8wMJ0 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) November 7, 2021

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!