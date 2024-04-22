Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, promote business activities at border

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, in a meeting held here at the PM House on Monday, agreed to bolster bilateral relations in diverse fields, particularly in combating terrorism in the region, ARY News reported.

The meeting saw a comprehensive exchange on enhancing Iran-Pakistan relations across various sectors, underscoring the significance of fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

Key areas of discussion included strategies to augment trade volumes and bolster communication networks, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing economic collaboration.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the historical significance of President Raisi’s visit, marking it as the first head of state visit to Pakistan following the February 2024 general elections, a gesture warmly embraced by the Pakistani nation.

President Raisi, upon his arrival at the PM House, was accorded a guard of honor, showcasing the esteemed welcome extended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation.

President Raisi’s three-day official visit, accompanied by a delegation comprising ministers and businessmen, underscores the depth of bilateral engagement between the two countries.

During his stay, President Raisi is scheduled to hold meetings with the President, Prime Minister, Chairman of Senate, Speaker of National Assembly, as well as provincial leadership in Lahore and Karachi, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of his engagement with Pakistan.

The agenda for the visit encompasses discussions on regional and global developments, with a particular focus on elevating Pakistan-Iran ties across multiple fronts, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and fostering people-to-people contacts.

Joint press conference

Addressing a joint press conference along with PM Shehbaz, President Raisi said both the countries have decided to enhance their trade volume to ten billion dollars.

The Iranian President also emphasized the need for promotion of trade and business activities in the border areas for the wellbeing of the peoples there.

Ebrahim Raisi said both Pakistan and Iran are determined to fight terrorism and other organized crimes.

He expressed the hope that his visit to Pakistan will be a turning point regarding the expansion and promotion of bilateral relations between the great people of Pakistan and Iran.

In his remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations with Iran. He said time has come to transform our border areas into the ones of economic progress and prosperity.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan and Iran enjoy historic relations and these are deep rooted in common faith and culture. He was confident that the visit of Iranian President will further strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Iran.

The Prime Minister also commended the Iranian stance on Palestinian issue. He said Pakistan stands by the Palestinian people. He said the Muslim countries need to collectively raise voice from various forums in support of the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Iranian leadership for raising voice for the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He was confident that the day is not far when the Kashmiri people will also get their right to self-determination.