Pakistan, Iran agree to restore diplomatic ties, return of envoys

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to restore diplomatic ties and sending back to ambassadors to their postings.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephonic conversation discussed return of the ambassadors back to their postings in respective capitals.

The foreign office in Islamabad said that the foreign ministers stressed over brotherly ties and bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan’s caretaker foreign minister urged that the respect of national solidarity and sovereignty should be the basis of cooperation.

The sides also agreed to de-escalate tensions.

Iran’s diplomat Syed Rasul Moosvi has welcomed contact between foreign ministers of the two countries.

The foreign ministers talked after both countries exchanged drone and missile strikes in each other’s territory.

The tit-for-tat strikes by the two countries are the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years and have raised alarm about wider instability in the region since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on Oct. 7, Reuters reported.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar cut short a visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos and convened a meeting of the National Security Council.

The meeting resolved that any attempts to breach the territory of Pakistan “will be responded with full might of the state”.

It urged Iran to use existing communication channels to address security concerns.