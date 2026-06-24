Pakistan, Iran agree to accelerate agricultural trade

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to accelerate efforts to expand agricultural trade and strengthen cooperation in livestock, food security, and agricultural research.

The commitment was made during a high-level meeting in Islamabad between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Iran’s Minister of Agriculture, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh.

The meeting focused on firming collaboration in agriculture, livestock, food security, agricultural research, and trade facilitation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic ties and translating existing agreements into tangible outcomes for the benefit of farmers, traders, and consumers in both countries.

During the meeting, Rana Tanveer Hussain recalled his official visit to Iran in 2025, during which both countries agreed to expand bilateral trade in key agricultural commodities.

He noted that Iran had shown interest in importing Pakistani rice, mangoes, and meat, adding that Pakistan had the capacity to supply high-quality products to the Iranian market.

The Iranian Minister for Agriculture said that Tehran intended to import meat from Pakistan and stated that Pakistan has the capacity to fulfill up to 60 percent of Iran’s total meat import requirements.

He expressed confidence in the quality of Pakistani livestock products and stressed the need for efficient trade arrangements to ensure a steady supply.

Both sides also reviewed the progress on commitments made during previous bilateral engagements, and agreed that the commitments reflected in the joint communiqué would be implemented within the next two months.

They directed relevant authorities to expedite procedural requirements and remove bottlenecks hindering trade growth.

The Iranian Minister appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and thanked the Government of Pakistan for facilitating efforts aimed at strengthening regional understanding and cooperation.

The Iranian Minister noted that the committee had already been constituted and stressed that the time had come to make it fully functional and active so that agreed targets could be achieved.

Both countries agreed to hold regular meetings of the committee and improve coordination between technical experts and relevant institutions.

Rana Tanveer Hussain emphasized that enhanced agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and Iran would contribute significantly to regional food security, increased investment, technology transfer, and sustainable economic growth.

The two ministers expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Iran relations and agreed to continue close cooperation to unlock the full potential of agricultural trade, promote private-sector engagement, and enhance connectivity between the two countries.