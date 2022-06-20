Pakistan, Iran agree to boost energy cooperation

TEHRAN: Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday held a meeting with Iran’s Minister for Energy Ali Akbari Mehrabian in Tehran.

According to details, the meeting discussed various aspects of electricity supply from Polan (Iran) to Gwadar.

The meeting was also aimed at increasing avenues of cooperation in the field of energy between both the neighbours, said a press release issued here.

Khurram lauded Iran for its cooperation in energy sector and reiterated his country’s commitment to further strengthen the relations.

He stressed the need to expedite the electricity import project, it further said.

Both long-term and short-term energy plans also came under discussion.

Recently, Foreign Minister visited Iran and held a tête-à-tête with his Iranian counterpart followed by delegation-level talks.

During the discussions, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including expansion of economic relations and trade volume, additional electricity import from Iran for Makran Division in Balochistan, and effective border coordination to address the security issues, smuggling, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

Both sides also exchanged views on the regional security situation, with particular focus on developments in Afghanistan and the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

