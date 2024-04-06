Pakistan, Iran agree to boost industrial, agricultural cooperation

Iran has expressed interest in further importing meat, rice and other agricultural products from Pakistan.

The development came after ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam met Federal Minister for Industry and Production and Food Security Rana Tanveer.

Bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interests were discussed in the meeting.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer said that both Pakistan and Iran are brotherly and neighboring countries and connected in a strong relationship, both countries can work more on industrial cooperation.

The Federal Minister said that special attention is being given to the development of industry and agriculture on the instructions of the Prime Minister Shehbaz.

He said that they want to import more meat, rice and agricultural products from Pakistan, especially citrus.

He said that the Iranian people like Pakistani citrus very much, the expected visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan is expected to sign an MoU on livestock quarantine and plant protection between the two countries.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer has been invited to visit Tehran to participate in the upcoming meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Minister has welcomed the invitation.