Pakistan, Iran agree to enhance cooperation in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Wednesday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, ARY News reported.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Sami Saeed and newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri-Moghaddam and in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the both sides discussed various avenues of collaboration between the two nations including bilateral trade, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, cooperation in energy and economic sectors.

The planning minister emphasised the importance of the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and Iran and reiterated the commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties.

Sami Saeed commended the existing border markets between Pakistan and Iran and suggested exploring additional areas of mutual interest and collaboration. The minister also proposed evolving a mechanism to facilitate smoother trade transactions.

The Iranian Ambassador offered his country’s cooperation in the energy sector, acknowledging Pakistan’s energy security needs.

Both sides emphasied the need to enhance trade and connectivity between the two nations, expressing a mutual desire to boost the bilateral trade volume.

