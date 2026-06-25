Pakistan, Iran agree to strengthen road, rail links

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to strengthen transport connectivity and address cross-border logistical challenges during a high-level meeting between the Federal Minister for Communications of Pakistan, Abdul Aleem Khan, and his counterpart, Iran’s Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh.

The Pakistani delegation also included Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, and Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar.

The Federal Minister of Pakistan, Abdul Aleem Khan has welcomed the restoration of peace in the region and lauded the unwavering determination and resilience of the Iranian people.

He said stronger road and rail connections between the two neighboring countries would help unlock significant trade opportunities and deepen economic cooperation.

Both sides reviewed various proposals and agreed to fully activate the Pakistan-Iran Joint Transport Committee.

Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured the visiting delegation that transport-related bottlenecks between the two countries would be resolved on a priority basis.

thanked Pakistan for its role in supporting efforts to reduce regional tensions and facilitate peace initiatives.

“We highly value the unwavering support and cooperation of our Pakistani brothers,” Minister Sadegh said.

The Iranian Minister also raised specific challenges regarding the clearance of trucks and containers at the border.

Senior officials from both sides attended the meeting and agreed to implement joint measures to swiftly resolve all outstanding issues at the Pakistan-Iran border.