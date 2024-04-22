Pakistan, Iran call for end to Israeli atrocities in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Monday reiterated the need for enhanced international endeavours to bring an end to Israeli suppression of the people of Gaza and for enhanced humanitarian relief and assistance, ARY News reported.

This was discussed between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Iranian President, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, during a meeting, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The two leaders discussed key regional and global developments, particularly the situation in the Middle East.

President Zardari expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and strongly condemned Israel’s military aggression against the people of Gaza that had resulted in the killing of thousands of innocent Palestinians.

He assured that Pakistan would consistently and unequivocally support the Palestinian cause.

The President of Iran appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for their Palestinian brethren during the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Both leaders also reiterated the resolve to further broaden mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas of common interest.

They underscored the need for operationalizing bilateral trade mechanisms to boost the volume of trade up to $10 billion. The two countries also urged the need to work together to overcome the challenges being faced by the region.

Speaking on the occasion, President Zardari said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed close fraternal ties based on shared religion, culture, and history, which needed to be further strengthened for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

He thanked Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi for being the first Head of State to visit Pakistan after the general elections, which reflected the deep personal commitment of the Iranian President to Pakistan.

The President appreciated Iran’s principled stance and its consistent support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and their right to self-determination.

Iranian President emphasised the need for further expanding and consolidating bilateral relations in all areas of mutual interest. He said that the interest of the two brotherly countries called for further cementing economic, trade and cultural relations. He highlighted that both countries had enormous potential to increase bilateral trade to the level of $10 billion.