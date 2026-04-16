Pakistan, Iran conclude first round of talks in Tehran

TEHRAN: The first phase of talks between Field Marshal Asim Munir and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has concluded, while a detailed round of talks between the two leaders will be held on Thursday (today).

A Pakistani delegation led by Field Marshal Asim Munir has been in Tehran for talks. Al-Jazeera reported that the Pakistan’s delegation is talking over Iran’s nuclear program adding that a breakthrough is possible in the nuclear talks.

A delegation led by Field Marshal Asim Munir also accompanied Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and other officials arrived in Tehran on Wednesday as part of the ongoing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.

Upon arrival, Field Marshal Asim Munir was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, underscoring the significance of the visit amid heightened regional tensions.

The visit comes at a critical juncture, as backchannel contacts and diplomatic efforts continued following recent rounds of talks between Washington and Tehran that failed to yield a breakthrough.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a key facilitator in promoting dialogue, aiming to de-escalate tensions and encourage a peaceful resolution through sustained diplomatic engagement.

Earlier, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing, said that exchanges with the United States via Pakistan had continued following the unsuccessful negotiations over the weekend.

“Since Sunday, when the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran, several messages have been exchanged through Pakistan,” said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei in a weekly press briefing.

The US-Iran negotiations at the weekend in Pakistan took place against the backdrop of a fragile two-week ceasefire announced days earlier, but they failed to produce a deal to end the war.

The talks, which lasted around 21 hours, saw the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance and the Iranian side headed by parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.