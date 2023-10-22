‘Pakistan-Iran could enhance trade volume via common currency’

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam said Sunday that both countries could enhance bilateral trade volume by 10% via common currency and barter trade, ARY News reported.

While talking to the journalists in Lahore, Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam said that the relations between Pakistani and Iranian nations are decades old but unfortunately, both countries failed to convert the brotherly ties to the economic cooperation.

Moghaddam said that the bilateral trade volume remained Rs2.40 billion in the previous fiscal year which could be increased by 10% through common currency and barter trade.

He said that both governments have decided to enhance ties in diverse fields. The ambassador said that some elements would definitely try to spoil the ties between Pakistan and Iran but such attempts will be foiled by the leadership and the nation of both sides.

He said that Pakistan and Iran shared common interests and dangers in the region. He said there is a demand for Pakistani rice, meat and textile products in Iran, whereas, Pakistan requires Iranian oil and gas.

“Iranian building materials, food items and knowledge-based products are already arriving in Pakistan. Tehran can also export agriculture machinery including tractors to Pakistan.”

Commenting on the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Iranian envoy said that Zionists want to seize control of the entire Arabian region. He reiterated that Iran would never accept the Zionist state and always support the Palestinian nation.