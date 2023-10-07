Pakistan Iran discuss border issues in Mirjaveh meeting

QUETTA: Pakistan and Iran discussed smuggling prevention, border crossing and power supply in a session in border town of Mirjaveh in Iran, ARY News reported Saturday.

Pak-Iran border committee, comprises of officials from two countries, decided to fight against terrorist gangs and drug smugglers.

The sides decided to take efforts to curb smuggling of oil from Iran to Pakistan.

Iran agreed to supply electricity to four villages of Taftan.

The session also agreed over serious action against border violations.

The session decided that all legal requirements will be fulfilled before allowing border crossing.

The sides also agreed over exchange of prisoners’ information.

It was agreed that Iran will facilitate issuance of visas to pilgrims. The sides also agreed over extending assistance to each other in handing over of dead bodies.

Pakistani delegation in talks was headed by Balochistan’s additional home secretary Abdul Salam Achakzai and Iranian officials were led by Director General Security Hussain Ali Hussaini.