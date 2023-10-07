31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistan Iran discuss border issues in Mirjaveh meeting

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: Pakistan and Iran discussed smuggling prevention, border crossing and power supply in a session in border town of Mirjaveh in Iran, ARY News reported Saturday.

Pak-Iran border committee, comprises of officials from two countries, decided to fight against terrorist gangs and drug smugglers.

The sides decided to take efforts to curb smuggling of oil from Iran to Pakistan.

Iran agreed to supply electricity to four villages of Taftan.

The session also agreed over serious action against border violations.

The session decided that all legal requirements will be fulfilled before allowing border crossing.

The sides also agreed over exchange of prisoners’ information.

It was agreed that Iran will facilitate issuance of visas to pilgrims. The sides also agreed over extending assistance to each other in handing over of dead bodies.

Pakistani delegation in talks was headed by Balochistan’s additional home secretary Abdul Salam Achakzai and Iranian officials were led by Director General Security Hussain Ali Hussaini.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.