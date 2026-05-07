Pakistan, Iran discuss Taftan–Zahedan railway route

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi and Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam discussed the Taftan–Zahedan railway route and broader bilateral railway cooperation during a meeting in Islamabad.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations, railway connectivity and the overall regional situation.

During the meeting, the railways minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding brotherly relations with Iran. He said Pakistan highly values its close historical, cultural and mutually respectful ties with Iran and remains committed to expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The discussions focused on enhancing railway connectivity between the two countries, particularly the Taftan–Zahedan railway route and the Islamabad–Tehran–Istanbul (ITI) freight train project. Both sides agreed that stronger railway cooperation would play a key role in promoting regional trade and connectivity.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing efforts related to the repair and rehabilitation of the Quetta–Taftan railway section. Hanif Abbasi stressed that improved infrastructure and effective security measures are essential for ensuring uninterrupted railway operations.

Regional developments, especially the situation in the Middle East, also came under discussion. Pakistan reiterated its support for peace, dialogue and diplomatic solutions to regional challenges.

Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace and stability and described Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts as commendable.

Both sides termed the ongoing efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for peace, dialogue and de-escalation in the region as effective and significant.

The railways minister said Pakistan has always believed in dialogue, mutual respect and the peaceful resolution of disputes, and would continue to support diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring regional peace and stability.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides agreeing to further enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the railway sector.