Pakistan, Iran FMs discuss Gaza’s ‘dire situation’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian wherein they discussed the dire situation in Gaza as well as the recent terrorist attack that took place in Southeastern Iran.

During the conversation, the foreign ministers (FM) discussed matters of bilateral importance and the regional situation.

FM Jilani expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the dire situation in Occupied Palestine, especially in Gaza.

He emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire, lifting of the siege, provision of uninterrupted humanitarian assistance including medical supplies to the people of Gaza, and the resumption of diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East based on a just solution to the Palestinian question.

MF Jilani also strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Southeastern Iran on December 15, resulting in the deaths of several Iranian security personnel.

He underlined Pakistan’s firm commitment to working closely with Iran in confronting the menace of terrorism, which was a collective challenge to regional peace and security.

The two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further reinforce Pakistan-Iran brotherly ties, rooted in history and culture, and agreed to enhance the exchange of high-level visits.

Read More: Israeli forces launch strikes up and down Gaza strip; hospital hit

All health infrastructure in the Gaza strip has been hard hit by bombardments and ground operations carried out by the Israeli army since the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli territory.

The attack saw about 1,140 people killed and 240 hostages taken, according to the Israeli authorities’ latest figures.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed 18,800 people, mostly women and children.