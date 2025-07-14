Pakistan, Iran, Iraq announce new regulations for pilgrims

TEHRAN: In a major policy shift, the interior ministers of Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq have agreed on new regulations aimed at streamlining and securing pilgrimage travel.

Under the new rules, Pakistani pilgrims will no longer be allowed to travel to Iraq individually. Instead, all pilgrims must travel under the supervision of registered Group Organizers.

The new system is intended to prevent illegal entries, reduce overstays, and enhance the overall pilgrimage experience through better logistical and administrative oversight.

The decision was made during a high-level trilateral meeting in Tehran, aimed at enhancing facilitation for religious pilgrims traveling between the three countries.

The conference concluded with a unanimous agreement to take all possible steps to support pilgrims visiting holy sites in Iran and Iraq. A joint working group will be established to oversee coordination and operational matters, ensuring safe and seamless travel for millions of pilgrims, particularly during major religious events such as Arbaeen.

Addressing the conference, Pakistan’s Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni for organizing the summit on Pakistan’s request. He emphasized the importance of pilgrims and highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to improving their experience.

Naqvi announced major policy reforms, including a new regulation effective January 1, 2026, under which Pakistani pilgrims will no longer be permitted to travel to Iraq individually. Instead, they must go under the supervision of registered Group Organizers, who will also be responsible for their return. Only those granted special visas by the Iraqi embassy will be exempt from this requirement.

“The new group-based travel system aims to curb illegal entries and extended stays,” Naqvi said, adding that Iraq and Iran have fully endorsed the new framework.

Naqvi also extended congratulations to Iran on its recent military victory, lauding the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and reiterating Pakistan’s solidarity during the conflict. “Pakistan openly condemned the attack on Iran and fully supported its right to self-defense,” he stated.

He praised the governments of both Iraq and Iran for their exemplary management of millions of pilgrims annually and reaffirmed Pakistan’s full cooperation in pilgrim-related matters.

Dignitaries attending the conference included Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, Senior Advisor Nader Yar Ahmadi, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Amiri Moghaddam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Pakistan’s Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, and senior officials from Iraq’s Ministry of Interior.

The conference marks a pivotal step toward regional cooperation on religious tourism, with a focus on safety, regulation, and mutual support.