Pakistan, Iran Presidents vow to deepen bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari cordially welcomed his Iranian counterpart, President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, marking a landmark in Pakistan-Iran bilateral cooperation, ARY News reported.

Both leaders conducted in-depth discussions on regional and global issues, highlighting the importance of strengthening relations across mutually beneficial sectors.

President Asif Ali Zardari lauded Iran’s stance on regional peace and stability and reiterated appreciation for Tehran’s firm support during challenging times.

Asif Zardari specifically recognised Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s strong protest to India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, and thanked him for standing with the people of occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting, Asif Zardari strongly condemned Israel’s aggression against Iran and addressed the recent 12-day conflict involving Israel. Asif Zardari appreciated the people of Iran who showed courage and unity during the challenging times, and called it evidence of their toughness.

In his response, Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian showed gratitude for the cordial reception on his first visit to Pakistan and reiterated Iran’s commitment to enhancing Pakistan-Iran bilateral cooperation. He stressed the need for joint efforts to avert regional conflicts and promote regional peace and stability.

Both leaders affirmed to continue working together for a harmonious and thriving future.

The meeting ended with a shared vision to elevate Pakistan-Iran bilateral cooperation, cultural exchange, and strategic association, reinforcing the deep-rooted relationships on shared religion, culture, and mutual respect.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan backs Iran’s right to acquire nuclear power for peaceful purposes, during a joint presser with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Addressing a joint presser in Islamabad today, PM Shehbaz said that the leadership of Pakistan and Iran were keen to enhance the bilateral trade volume to the target of $10 billion as soon as possible.