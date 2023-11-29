Pakistan-Iran railway service restored

CHAGAI: Railway service between Pakistan and Iran has been restored following suspension after heavy rainfall in the area on Tuesday, citing railway officials ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The rail freight service between Quetta to Iran and Iran to Quetta has resumed. The good trains from Pakistan left for Iran, the railways authorities said.

The railway track was drowned under the rainwater, which suspended goods trains traffic Iran, Pakistan Railways officials said.

“A goods train carrying sulfur cargo from Iran was stopped midway,” officials further said. “An Iran-bound train from Quetta was also stopped at Dalbandin”.

The train service between two neighboring countries used to remain suspended mostly owing to poor railways infrastructure causing derailment a routine.

Earlier in July, a goods train, destined for Iran from Quetta, was derailed near Padag resulting in suspension of the train service.

Before it, a freight train coming from Zahedan was derailed in Dalbandin in Chagai district.

The sources cited the tracks’ dilapidated condition as the cause of the accident.

Pak-Iran freight train service was restored after completion of repair and rehabilitation work of railway track damaged due to heavy flash floods near Dalbandin in Chagai district.