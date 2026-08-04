Pakistan-Iran resolve to boost bilateral trade to 10 billion dollars

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have expressed resolve to enhance the bilateral trade to 10 billion dollars in a session of Joint Trade Committee in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan addressing the session urged for an early finalization of the Iran-Pakistan free trade agreement adding that removal of hurdles in border logistics, customs and cargo is inevitable. Jam Kamal said that operationalizing joint border markets is vital to bolster local livelihoods.

He said the 10th JTC session will take the bilateral economic cooperation to new heights.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Atabak while co-chairing the session said Pakistan is a long-term strategic trade partner of Iran and expressed interest in expanding trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan through the ports of Karachi and Gwadar.

The Iranian Minister said that negotiations on Iran-Pakistan free trade agreement are progressing well, expressing the confidence that these will be concluded successfully in the near future.