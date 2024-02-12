Pakistan, Iran share historic brotherly relations: Solangi

ISLAMABD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Murtaza Solangi felicitated the government and the people of Iran on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Addressing a ceremony organized by the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad to mark the day, Solangi said that Pakistan and Iran share historic brotherly relations.

The caretaker information minister has reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran.

While felicitating the government and the people of Iran on the occasion, the Minister said Pakistan and Iran share historic brotherly relations.

He said the governments and people of Pakistan and Iran are well aware of the importance and benefits of friendly relations between the two countries.

Solangi said Iran achieved numerous goals in its struggle and is rapidly heading towards development and prosperity.