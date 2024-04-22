Pakistan, Iran sign accord on economic zone

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Monday signed a total of eight accords on varying subjects to enhance cooperation in different fields including trade, science technology, agriculture, health, culture, and judicial matters.

The documents were signed between the two countries on the occasion of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Raisi witnessed the ceremony as the representatives from both sides signed the documents.

The two countries signed an MoU on the Establishment of the Rimdan-Gabd Joint Free/Special Zone. The memorandum was inked by Secretary Board of Investment Ambreen Iftikhar and Iranian Advisor to President and Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade Industrial and Special Economic Zones Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki.

ایرانی صدر عزت مآب ڈاکٹر سید ابراہیم رئیسی کی وزیرِ اعظم ہاؤس اسلام آباد آمد وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف نے ایرانی صدر کا استقبال کیا. وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف سے ایرانی صدر عزت مآب ڈاکٹر سید ابراہیم رئیسی کی وزیراعظم ہاؤس میں ملاقات دونوں رہنماؤں کے مابین نیک خواہشات کا… pic.twitter.com/PyBbpRVjUP — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) April 22, 2024

The MoU on Mutual Recognition of the Standard of Iran and Pakistan was signed by Minister of Science and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

An MoU on Cooperation between the Ministry of Cooperative Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources Development of Pakistan was also signed by Minister of Overseas Pakistani Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Iranian Minister of Justice Amin Hossein Rahimi inked an agreement on Judicial Assistance in Civil Matters between Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistan and Iran also signed an Agreement of Cooperation on Animal Hygiene and Health.

The document was signed by Minister of National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Mohammad Ali Nikhakht.

Similarly, the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) in the Field of Quarantine and Phytosanitary was also inked by Minister of National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Jihad Mohammad Ali Nikbakht.

Prime Minister @CMShehbaz receives the President of Iran H.E. Dr. Syed Ebrahim Raisi at the Prime Minister’s House. pic.twitter.com/rVDfboGrg3 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) April 22, 2024

The two sides also signed an MoU for Legal Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of Iran and the Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan. Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and his Iranian counterpart Amin Hossein Rahimi signed the memorandum.

An MoU between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan and Organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs of Iran was inked to promote film exchange and cinema cooperation between the two countries.

The document was signed by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili.

The signing ceremony also marked the ratification of a security cooperation agreement between the governments of two countries.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Presi­dent Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Pakistan for a three-day official visit.

The Iranian president reached the federal capital with his spouse, a high-level delegation of cabinet members and and senior officials.

The Foreign Office (FO) said Raisi arrived at the Islamabad airport and was received by Housing Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu.

Shortly after reaching the country, the Iranian president arrived at the Prime Minister’s House where he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was also presented with a guard of honour.

Raisi and PM Shehbaz planted a sapling in the Prime Minister’s House on the occasion of Earth Day. The two leaders would also attend the signing ceremony of memorandums of understanding between the two countries for cooperation in various fields.

Prime Minister @CMShehbaz and Iranian President H.E. Dr. Syed Ebrahim Raisi plant a tree in a the lawn of Prime Minister House in view of Earth Day. pic.twitter.com/KsTLKcqkzD — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) April 22, 2024

“Shehbaz and Raisi will also participate in a ceremony regarding naming a highway in Islamabad as Iran Avenue. They will also hold a press talk,” state-run news agency said.

During his visit, Iranian president would also visit Karachi and Lahore cities to meet the country’s provincial leadership. Raisi is also scheduled to visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal.

Raisi will also visit Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi and pay his respects to the founder of Pakistan. The foreign leader would stay in Karachi and return to Tehran on Wednesday.