Monday, June 19, 2023
Pakistan, Iran strengthen bilateral trade for mutual Interests

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance and diversify bilateral trade and expand cooperation in mutual interest, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Pakistani delegation led by Secretary Defence Lieutenant General (R) Hamood Uz Zaman Khan was welcomed by the Iranian Deputy Defense Minister.

The Iranian Deputy Defense Minister expressed his best wishes for the Pakistani political and military leadership, while the secretary defence urged the importance of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran.

Both sides underscored the significance of regular convening of various institutional mechanisms, including Joint Economic Commission and Joint Trade Committee to forge closer cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In the meeting, an MoU (memorandum of understanding) was also signed for maritime cooperation between border guard. The agreement will strengthen relations between PMSA and Iranian border guards.

