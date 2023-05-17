Pakistan, Iran to jointly open border market, power transmission line

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran’s President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi will jointly inaugurate the Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace and Polan-Gabd electricity transmission line at the Mand-Pishin border crossing point on Thursday.

As per details, the Foreign Office said this would be one of the six border markets to be constructed along the Pak-Iran common border.

“The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses,” it said.

The Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line plays a pivotal role in meeting the energy needs of the region, including households and businesses, by bringing-in additional 100 MW of electricity from Iran.

“The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan-o-Baluchestan, respectively,” it said.

The FO said it would also serve as a significant stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, energy cooperation, security and regional stability.

During the conversation, PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction on the recent operationalization of Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line and appreciated the Iranian government’s cooperation in that regard.