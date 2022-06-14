Pakistan, Iran vow to further strengthen bilateral ties

TEHRAN: Pakistan and Iran have reiterated the resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse areas during the maiden visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, FM Bilawal reiterated the country’s commitment to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran in diverse areas and said that building close relations with Iran remained Pakistan’s high priority.

“Iran is a very important neighbor of Pakistan, one with which we share immutable historic and fraternal bonds. For the Prime Minister, and for me, building close relations with Iran remains a high priority,” the Foreign Minister said.

He said during his meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, they took stock of entire gamut of bilateral relations and identified ways to further strengthen the bilateral relations in trade, investment, connectivity, border management, facilitation of Zaireen, cultural and educational cooperation and enhancing people to people contacts.

The foreign minister said he conveyed a message of goodwill and cordiality to Iranian brothers and sisters, adding that he was glad that they have come closer to resolving one of the major obstacles to expansion of bilateral trade through operationalizing barter trade mechanisms.

Bilawal said the formalization of cross-border exchanges through opening of new border crossings and promotion of trade through border marketplaces were the measures of their shared commitment to providing opportunities for enhanced economic and commercial activities.

The foreign minister said that another significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations was the commitment to strengthen energy cooperation through import of additional electricity from Iran.

He said that the two sides also discussed possibility of exchange of sentenced persons under the existing legal framework to allow them to complete their sentences in their respective countries.

He said that Pakistan and Iran were directly affected by conflict and instability in Afghanistan. “For four decades, they have hosted millions of Afghan refugees”, he said, adding, as such, they have vested interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said the two sides were unanimous in the view that Afghan people must be supported at this critical juncture, including through access to frozen financial assets. “From the Afghan authorities, the world expects move towards inclusivity and effective counter-terrorism action,” he added.

The Foreign Minister said he also briefed his Iranian counterpart on the serious situation of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “We are grateful for Iranian leadership’s steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The Foreign Minister said they also discussed the rising trend of Islamophobia. “The derogatory remarks made by BJP officials in India have deeply offended Muslims across the world. It is time for international community to show a common resolve against xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief,” he maintained.

