Pakistan, Iran vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

The resolve was expressed in a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, today.

The Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the caretaker government on the successful conduct of parliamentary elections and Jalil Abbas Jilani deeply appreciated the warm wishes from the brotherly people of Iran.

The two countries have fully restored official engagements since the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister to Pakistan earlier this month.

Earlier, China also congratulated Pakistan for holding general elections of the national and provincial assemblies steadily and smoothly and hoped that the political parties could work together to form a new government after the polls.

“We noted that general elections in Pakistan were held in a generally steady and smooth manner, and we offer our congratulations,” China’s spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

It may be mentioned here that general elections of the national assembly and the provincial assemblies were held in Pakistan on February 8. After announcing the results, the political parties are now working on forming a government.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.

Read More: Elections 2024 Pakistan results: PTI-backed IND candidates lead in NA

According to the results announced so far, PTI-backed independent candidates have managed to win 92 seats. PML-N is in the second position with 79 seats, while the PPP has won 54 seats.

The MQM-P won in 17 constituencies, JUI-F in four, and PML-Q in three, while IPP and BNP won two seats each.