Pakistan, Iran want peace, stability in region: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has emphasized enhanced economic integration and regional connectivity for peace and prosperity in the region.

Addressing a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran on Tuesday, he said the interests of Pakistan and Iran are allied.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said both the countries want peace, stability and prosperity in the region and realize that we have an important role to play, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said history will judge us because Afghanistan is going through a critical period and the people of Afghanistan deserve peace and tranquillity.

Qureshi said we as neighbours stand by them in these difficult times.

He said he shared with his Iranian counterpart the international expectations from the Afghan leadership and the importance of international financial assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis and to avoid an economic collapse in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we also discussed the status of bilateral relations.

Earlier, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his Iranian counterpart Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian today over a working luncheon at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

Sharing his perspective on Afghanistan following his visit to Kabul on 21 October 2021, the Foreign Minister highlighted the urgent need to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to stabilise the economic situation.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to extend support to Afghan brethren by facilitating trade and movement across borders.

