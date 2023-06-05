31.9 C
Monday, June 5, 2023
Pakistan, Iraq agree to enhance bilateral ties as Bilawal visits Baghdad

BAGHDAD: Pakistan and Iraq have agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse and multidimensional areas including diplomatic ties during Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Baghdad, ARY News reported on Monday.

FM Bilawal arrived in Iraq from Jordan on the second leg of his three-day visit this morning. Deputy foreign minister Muhammad Hussain Bahr-ul-Uloom, Pakistan’s ambassador to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali, and other officials received the foreign minister.

The foreign minister met his Iraqi counterpart Muhammad Hussain Bahr-ul-Uloom and exchanged views on different aspects of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Iraq.

Both countries signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) during the meeting. One to “enhance cultural cooperation” and another to abolish visa requirements for diplomatic and official passports.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed the hope that bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq would strengthen in the future.

Addressing a joint press stakeout with his Iraqi counterpart, FM Bilawal expressed the hope that bilateral cooperation between Islamabad and Baghdad would strengthen in the future.


He said that both the countries enjoyed decades-old ties and they always supported each other in the hour of need. Bilawal told the media that every year, a huge number of Pakistani pilgrims visit Iraq to pay respects at shrines.

Bilawal also called on Iraqi President Dr Abdul Latif Jamal and similar sentiments were exchanged.

Separately, the Foreign Minister also called on Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia Al Sudani and conveyed best wishes to the leadership and the people of Iraq.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs official Twitter account, Bilawal reached Iraq on June 5 and is to stay till June 7, 2023.

