Pakistan is very suitable for investment, says Saudi minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb addressing inaugural ceremony of Pakistan-Saudi Arab Investment Forum said that good policies bringing economic stability, ARY News reported on Monday.

Saudi minister Ibrahim al-Mubarak addressing the inaugural ceremony said,” We think Pakistan is very suitable country for investment”.

A high-level trade delegation from Saudi Arabia headed by deputy minister for investment Ibrahim al-Mubarak has arrived in Pakistan to explore investment opportunities in different sectors as well as to forge strong bonds with local entrepreneurs.

Finance minister Mohammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan’s currency has stabilized in last 10 months. “Economic reforms, is our agenda. We are also taking steps to resolve the energy crises,” minister said.

“Pakistan deems the Saudi Arabia as big brother, we are needed to move forward jointly,” Petroleum Minister Musadiq Malik said.

The 50-member Saudi delegation includes representatives of about 35 companies, representing various economic sectors.

Pakistani officials expecting 10 to 15 billion US dollars investment commitment during the Saudi delegation’s visit included heads of companies dealing in agriculture, telecommunication, construction and other sectors.

Pakistani companies will share their investment proposals with Saudi delegates in agriculture, mining, human resources, energy and other sectors. Potential opportunities in IT, religious tourism and telecom sectors would also be discussed.