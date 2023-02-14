Pakistan condemns Israel’s decision to legalise settlements in occupied Palestinian Territory

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned Israel’s decision to legalize nine settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory of the West Bank, ARY News quoted the FO’s statement.

In a statement today, the Foreign Office (FO) said the decision is a clear and flagrant violation of International law and relevant United Nations resolutions and encroaches upon the rights of the people of Palestine, according to a press release.

The FO said the illegal and unjust Israeli action would further aggravate the tense situation and undermine the prospect of peace in the region.

It reiterated Pakistan’s full support to the people of Palestine and the Palestinian cause, and called for the establishment of an independent State of Palestine, on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital.

It called upon the international community to make greater efforts to stop Israel from creating conditions which hinder the achievement of the two-state solution.

