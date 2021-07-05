Pakistan to issue specific identity cards to foreigners staying in country

KARACHI: Pakistan to start issuing identity cards to illegal immigrants staying in the country, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

The National Alien Registration Authority (NARA) cards will be issued to the immigrants staying in Pakistan, according to sources.

“Currently NARA have a record of 1,20,000 foreign nationals,” sources said.

“The aliens will be issued cards in three categories and in the initial phase they will be issued ‘ID Card for Aliens’,” sources said.

The immigrants would also have to get the ‘Work Permit’ for working in the country, according to sources.

However, the aliens that will receive both these cards, would not be eligible for the government employment, according to sources.

“Moreover, the immigrants’ children will be issued ‘Juvenile Card’ to get admission in a school,” sources said. Earlier, the children of immigrants could not get education after 9th Grade.

The immigrants issued the Alien Card will also be eligible for opening a bank account and getting the mobile phone SIM, according to sources.

“They will also be entitled to get a utility connection and Driving Licence. All Alien Card holders will be issued specific identity number after bio-metric, as NADRA issues to Pakistani citizens.

The registered immigrants have to inform the authority prior to their shifting from one city to another, sources said.

The NARA cards would also be issued from the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA), sources added.

Nara was set up in 2000 to register foreign nationals so that they could get work permit and driving licences from authorities concerned.