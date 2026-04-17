ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has successfully re-entered international financial markets after a gap of four years, issuing a $500 million Eurobond, according to an official statement.

The bond has been issued for a three-year tenure, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to restore investor confidence and strengthen its external financing position.

Despite challenging global economic conditions, the Eurobond received a strong response from international investors, reflecting renewed trust in Pakistan’s economic outlook, the statement said.

Officials noted that the successful issuance has further enhanced Pakistan’s standing in international bond markets, signaling improved market access after a prolonged absence.

The government is also accelerating efforts under its Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) and international Sukuk programmes to diversify funding sources and attract broader investor participation.

The development is being seen as a positive indicator for Pakistan’s financial stability and its ability to tap global capital markets amid ongoing economic reforms.

Pakistan repays $1.43 billion Eurobonds

On April 08, 2026, Pakistan successfully repaid $1.43 billion in maturing Eurobonds, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed.

According to the SBP, the repayment includes $1.3 billion in principal and the remainder as interest.

Payment was made to the agent bank for distribution to bondholders on the maturity date of April 8, 2026.

Adviser to the Finance Minister, Khurram Shehzad, said the timely repayments will reinforce confidence in the country’s financial management. He described the repayment as a “non-event,” highlighting that such transactions are now handled smoothly due to improved economic fundamentals.

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