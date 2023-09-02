32.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Pakistan issues new guidelines for Afghanistan flights

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
TOP NEWS

Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for flights originating from Afghanistan and entering Pakistan’s airspace.

Under the new directives, all flights entering Pakistani airspace from Afghanistan are required to provide a minimum of 15 minutes advance notice.

According to the CAA, air traffic services will be available to flights within Pakistan’s airspace upon prior notification. This service will be extended through the Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad Area Control centers.

In addition, flights will receive air traffic service via the Dushanbe and Islamabad Area Control Air Link, further enhancing communication and coordination for flights traversing the region.

The CAA issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), highlighting these changes and urging all airlines and operators to adhere to the new procedures. This notice is applicable till November 2023.

These measures aim to enhance the safety and effectiveness of air travel in the region, said CAA spokesperson.

