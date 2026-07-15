Pakistan 'issues' new travel guidelines for NICOP holders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has introduced new travel guidelines for dual nationals, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-placed sources.

As per details, all Pakistani citizens travelling on foreign passports must hold either a valid Pakistani visa or a valid National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to enter the country, according to official sources.

The Interior ministry has informed immigration authorities of the revised procedures, which have now been implemented at airports across the country.

Under the new guidelines, Pakistani citizens will not be permitted to enter the country using an expired or cancelled NICOP, sources said.

The restrictions apply to travellers arriving from all countries, including the United Kingdom. Passengers travelling on foreign passports must present either a valid Pakistani visa or a valid NICOP upon arrival.

The new measures have been enforced at all international airports in Pakistan, according to the sources.

Earlier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif called for the ending of dual citizenship of bureaucrats.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Khabar, Khawaja Asif stated that bureaucrats should be required to declare their assets annually, urging that their dual citizenship should be ended, along with halting the allocation of government plots to them.

Asif remarked, “While not all, at least 25 to 30 percent of the bureaucracy is corrupt. The government is spending around Rs 3.5 trillion annually on bureaucrats, and I would urge my government to introduce legislation targeting this issue.”

He clarified, “I did not name anyone specifically when discussing the bureaucracy. It’s often said that politicians are responsible for looting the country, but there is an institution in the government that holds us accountable. Has anyone ever held a bureaucrat accountable?”