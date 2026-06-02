ROME: Pakistan and Italy have signed an agreement to exempt holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements, in a move aimed at facilitating official travel and strengthening bilateral relations.

The agreement to abolish visa requirements for diplomatic passport holders was signed in Rome by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy Ali Javed and Italian Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia.

Ahead of the signing ceremony, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of their traditionally cordial and cooperative bilateral relations, including collaboration at multilateral forums such as the United Nations and the European Union.

Officials from both countries described the agreement as a reflection of mutual trust and friendship, and a valuable addition to the existing framework of bilateral mechanisms for exchanges and cooperation.

Pakistan and Italy already maintain broad-based relations covering trade, culture, science and technology, and defence cooperation, with multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding in place across various sectors. Cooperation between universities and think tanks also continues under existing arrangements.

In the area of labour mobility and migration, Pakistan’s embassy in Rome has highlighted opportunities for Pakistani workers, including a reported quota of 10,500 jobs in Italy.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday extended greetings to Italian President Sergio Mattarella and the people of Italy on Republic Day, observed annually on June 2.

In his message, the president said Pakistan greatly valued its longstanding friendship with Italy, which is based on mutual trust, cooperation, and shared aspirations for peace and prosperity.

He expressed confidence that bilateral relations would continue to expand in scope and depth in the coming years.

President Zardari also highlighted Pakistan’s strong engagement with the European Union and appreciated Italy’s constructive role within the bloc in promoting dialogue, cooperation, and international peace and stability.