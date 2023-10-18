Pakistan, Japan sign agreement to reconstruct educational facilities

Under this grant, nine fully damaged school buildings will be reconstructed in six districts of the province. This will help to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students, with a special focus on enhancing access of girls to education.

Chief Representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA KINOSHITA, while speaking at the event said “We believe that the new grant aid project will build not only school buildings, but also it will build brighter and more resilient future for the next generation of Pakistan”.