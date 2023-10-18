Pakistan, Japan sign agreement to reconstruct educational facilities

Pakistan and Japan Wednesday signed an agreement worth $5.3 million for the reconstruction of educational facilities in flood-affected areas in Sindh.
A signing ceremony for the Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement between the Governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding “The Programme for Reconstruction of Educational Facilities in Flood affected Areas in Sindh” was held at the Economic Affairs Division.
Under this grant, nine fully damaged school buildings will be reconstructed in six districts of the province. This will help to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students, with a special focus on enhancing access of girls to education.