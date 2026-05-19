Pakistan, Japan to enhance cooperation in petroleum sector

Pakistan and Japan have agreed to enhance cooperation in the petroleum sector, particularly in geosciences and mineral research.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Japanese Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi in Islamabad.

During the visit, the Minister appreciated the valuable support extended by the Government of Japan and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in establishment and strengthening of GARL, describing it as a landmark scientific cooperation initiative between the two countries.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen future collaboration in geosciences, laboratory procedures and technical capacity building.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Pervaiz Malik said Pakistan and Japan have maintained long-standing scientific cooperation in geosciences and mineral research. He said the establishment of the Geoscience Advanced Research Laboratories with the Japanese and the Japan International Cooperation Agency marks a significant milestone in bilateral cooperation.

The petroleum minister said Pakistan is upgrading its mineral sector by replacing conventional methods with modern technologies.

The Japanese Ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen its scientific infrastructure and expressed Japan’s interest in promoting technical cooperation and scientific exchanges in geosciences.

Senior officials of the Petroleum Division, Geological Survey of Pakistan, Embassy of Japan, and JICA Pakistan Office were also present on the occasion.