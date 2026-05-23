Pakistan has secured permanent representation for the first time for a two-year term in the Policy Commission of the World Customs Organization (WCO), marking what officials described as a historic diplomatic and institutional achievement.

According to Pakistan’s envoy in Brussels, Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi, the development is a matter of national pride, coming nearly 70 years after Pakistan joined the global customs body in 1955.

The World Customs Organization, established in 1953, is responsible for harmonizing and standardizing global customs procedures and policies. The Policy Commission plays a key role in shaping major international customs decisions.

Pakistan has now become the 18th elected member of the 32-member Policy Commission, allowing it to actively participate in high-level global customs policymaking.

Ambassador Qureshi noted that Pakistan’s inclusion reflects growing recognition of its role in international trade facilitation and customs reform initiatives.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s recent agreements, including a unique single-window arrangement with Hong Kong Customs, describing it as a significant milestone and the first such international agreement of its kind for Pakistan.

Officials said the achievement strengthens Pakistan’s position in global trade governance and opens new opportunities for international cooperation in customs modernization and facilitation.