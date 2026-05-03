SIALKOT: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Afghanistan’s territory is being used as a proxy base for India and that militant elements are receiving support from across the border.

Speaking during a recent interaction, Khawaja Asif stated that Pakistan’s armed forces had “shattered India’s arrogance,” claiming that the morale of a military he described as “five times larger” had been significantly damaged in recent confrontations. He added that India was still “recovering from the impact” and, in the current situation, would not dare to initiate further escalation.

The defence minister further remarked that Pakistan desires peace in the region, but alleged that India is continuing proxy warfare through Afghanistan.

He reiterated his claim that Afghan soil is being used as a proxy platform for Indian interests and that terrorist networks are operating with external backing. He also said that elements within Afghanistan had engaged Pakistani security forces in ongoing security challenges along the border.

Khawaja Asif emphasized that the 250 million citizens of Pakistan are able to rest in relative peace because the country’s soldiers remain vigilant on the frontlines, guarding borders and enduring harsh conditions in mountainous regions. He paid tribute to military personnel, stating that they are safeguarding the nation with their sacrifices and that such contributions should not be forgotten.

He further noted that national unity and respect for the armed forces are essential, adding that internal differences should be set aside in favor of national interest and stability. According to him, Pakistan’s soldiers continue to prioritize the protection of the homeland above all else.

Referring to past tensions with India, Khawaja Asif said that during previous confrontations, decisions were driven by national defense considerations rather than external diplomatic pressure.

He added that Pakistan’s national interest remains supreme and cannot be influenced by outside factors, referencing the 2019 handover of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a moment when leadership opted against escalation.

The defence minister concluded by urging the nation to focus on unity, institutional respect, and the sacrifices made by security forces in ensuring national security.