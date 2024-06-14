Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup 2024

web analytics
Pakistan team was eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after the United States of America’s (USA) game against Ireland was abandoned due to rain at Lauderhill in Florida.

Both team shared one point each which sealed the fate of the Babar Azam-led team in the marquee event on Friday.

As a result of a washout, the USA qualified for the Super 8s of the tournament for the first time.

Meanwhile, it is Pakistan’s first group-stage exit in T20 World Cup since 2016 and only third overall.

The Men in Green began their campaign with a shocking defeat at the hands of the USA on June 5 in New York.

They later faced India on June 9 and were defeated by six runs, making it two-in-two defeats in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Chasing a target of 120, the batting order of Pakistan collapsed in the middle and they were defeated by six runs.

While Babar Azam’s men triumphed over Canada in their third game, they were relying on Ireland to beat the USA who are placed second in the Group A with two victories in their previous three games.

Pakistan will play their last group-stage game against Ireland on June 16.

