KP prisoners will now have bank accounts, decides govt

PESHAWAR: In a positive development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to open bank accounts of prisoners languishing in jails across the province, ARY News reported.

According to Welfare Fund Rules 2023 released by the KP home ministry, the prisoners now have their personal bank accounts to help them feed their families.

The talks are underway with the Bank of Khyber (BoK) for the opening of the prisoners’ account, the statement read.

10% of the income earned by the prisoners will go to the government, 30pc to the prisoners and 60 per cent to the Welfare Fund, the KP govt said in an announcement.

The prisoners will be allowed to work in carpet making, furniture, PCO and canteen.

Earlier, Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi urged upon all stakeholders in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to ensure the improvement of living conditions of prisoners in jails, especially children, women and destitute/resourceless prisoners.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Prison Reforms to review and follow up implementation of recommendations in the Report on Prisons.