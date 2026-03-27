Pakistan rejects Afghan Taliban claim of destroying military post in Kunar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected claims by the Afghan Taliban that a captured Pakistani military post in Kunar, Afghanistan, was destroyed, terming the assertion “frivolous” and baseless.

According to Taliban officials, Afghan forces had demolished a structure identified as a previously captured Pakistani post in the Nawapas area of Sarkano district in Kunar province of Afghanistan.

However, in a statement on X, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting strongly denied the claim, asserting that no Pakistani territory or military installation had been affected.

The ministry clarified that the structure referred to as “Wacha Chinary” is, in fact, an Afghan facility located in Afghan territory and not a Pakistani military post.

It further noted that the structure lacks identifiable features of a Pakistani installation, such as the national flag or proximity to the international border fence.

Officials described the claim as false and misleading, alleging it was intended to distort facts and serve propaganda purposes during the ongoing “Operation Ghazab lil Haq.”

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated that Pakistan had been compelled to initiate an operation in Afghanistan, adding that it was temporarily suspended for Eid on the request of friendly countries.

Speaking to the media, the governor also commented on domestic political matters, saying that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not sentenced by the prime minister or the president, and urged party lawyers to focus on legal proceedings rather than internal politics.

He further alleged internal divisions within PTI, claiming there were “three to four factions” within the party and questioned which one represented the original leadership.