Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Pakistan, Kuwait to strengthen cooperation in defense

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza NI (M), who is on an official visit to State of Kuwait, called on Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

CJCSC called on Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahed Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General (Staff) Engineer Hashim Al Rafee, Under Secretary Kuwait National Guard, Sheikh Abdullah Mishal Al Sabah, Under Secretary Ministry of Defence, and Major General Subah Jaber Alsabah, Acting Chief of Staff of Kuwait Armed Forces.

Bilateral issues and defence cooperation were discussed during the high-level meetings, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here Wednesday.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitments, and emphasized the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of defense and security.

The CJCSC also visited Mubarak Al Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College, where he was briefed on training activities being conducted at the Academy.

Earlier upon arrival at HQ Chief of Staff, Kuwait, a smartly turned-out contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the Chairman JCSC.

