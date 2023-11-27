Senate lauds global assistance during last year’s devastating floods

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday appreciated the humanitarian assistance extended to Pakistan by the global community during last year’s devastating floods.

To this effect, the Upper House of Parliament passed a unanimous resolution moved by Senator Sania Nishtar.

The House also commemorated World Humanitarian Day on August 19th and recognized the selfless efforts of humanitarian workers and organisations who strive to save and protect lives across the globe and to reduce human suffering.

It honored the frontline humanitarian workers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The House particularly showed appreciation for the humanitarian assistance extended to Pakistan by the global community during last year’s devastating floods.

The Senate called upon the Government to enhance its support for humanitarian efforts, both within its borders and beyond, through diplomatic, financial, and logistical means, in partnership with other governments and multilateral organizations.

It demanded that all governments, including the government of Pakistan, should enhance measures to provide better security to humanitarian workers.

The House also adopted another resolution moved by Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, expressing its deep concern over situation in the areas of Dasu and Diamer Bhasha dams.

It recommended that locals should be recruited in the said projects as per the quota fixed for them. It urged the government to take all necessary steps to utilize the amount allocated for construction of roads, schools and other facilities in the affected areas in consultation with local elders of Kohistan on merit basis.