Pakistan lauds Turkiye’s role in defusing Pak-Iran tensions

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information,Murtaza Solangi, has commended the constructive role played by friendly countries, especially Turkiye, in de-escalating the recent tension between Pakistan and Iran.

In an interview with International news network, he said that the situation has largely returned to normalcy due to the effective measures taken by the government of Pakistan and state institutions. However, he emphasized that the goodwill gestures and continuous contacts by friendly countries are highly appreciable.

The Minister highlighted that, as a responsible nuclear power, Pakistan fulfilled its duty and normalized the situation. He explained that it was not possible for Pakistan to refrain from responding to the aggressive action, leading to a proportional and well-measured response.

According to Information Minister, this response has sent a clear message that whether the aggression against Pakistan comes from a small or a large country, Pakistan will not remain silent and will respond accordingly. He added that this has also bolstered the confidence of the Pakistani people in the state and its institutions.

Murtaza Solangi mentioned that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan maintained close contact with the foreign ministers of both Pakistan and Iran. He further stated that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbasi Jilani, welcomed the Turkish Foreign Minister’s efforts and message of goodwill. Pakistan continues to be in contact with Turkiye and China, who are actively contributing to ongoing diplomatic efforts in this regard.

The Minister reiterated that the strong relations between the government and people of Pakistan with the government and people of Turkiye are a valuable asset for Pakistan.

Shifting focus to the upcoming general election, Murtaza Solangi said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has completed all preparations to organize free and fair polls on the 8th of the next month. He mentioned that the printing of ballot papers is ongoing, and postal ballots are being dispatched. The caretaker government is resolute in ensuring peaceful, just, free, and transparent elections as per the schedule issued by the ECP.

Information Minister stated that the commission will announce poll results within two days after the election. Following the official declaration of results, the outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly will summon a session of the Lower House within one week and administer the oath to newly elected members.

Subsequently, the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will take place, followed by the election of the leader of the House, who will then take the oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, administered by the President. The interim setup will dissolve as soon as the elected Prime Minister takes the oath and forms his cabinet