Dollar smugglers to be be dealt with iron fist in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following the identification of facilitators linked to government officials, the interim government announced to commencement of a crackdown against US dollar smuggling, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

To combat dollar smuggling, hoarding, and organized crime, the caretaker government has decided initiating a comprehensive crackdown. The identification of facilitators and patrons among government officials has already taken place, and a list has been compiled for this purpose.

Following this development, a crackdown has been launched, with stringent actions being taken against the involved individuals.

Simultaneously, the government is implementing significant policy reforms to transform commodity and currency trading.

These reforms aim to bring transparency and fairness to these sectors, eliminating illegal activities and promoting legitimate trade.

The government is also investing in upgrading surveillance systems at land, sea, and airports. These enhancements will play a crucial role in preventing the illegal movement of goods and currency across national borders.